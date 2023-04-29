Man in critical condition after suffering "puncture wound" to chest in Toledo

Toledo police say they found a man in his late 30s on the 3100 block of Scottwood Ave. around 7:30 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio —

A man was taken to the hospital on Saturday evening with what Toledo police say was a puncture wound to his chest.

Police spent much of the evening on Saturday investigating along the 3000 block of Scottwood Ave. in central Toledo just south of Central Ave.

It was there, around 7:30 p.m., that police say they found a man in his late 30s with what may have been either a stab wound or a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say they believe the victim lives on this block of Scottwood. His identity was not released.

No suspects were taken into custody but a person was seen being put into a police cruiser in handcuffs - police say for questioning.

