TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man was arrested Saturday after he was accused of breaking into a woman's home and raping her.

Rodrick Neal, 32, was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary. According to court documents, the victim had a neighbor call 911 after the suspect broke a window.

The victim also told police she was raped by Neal.

Police are still investigating.