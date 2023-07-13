Man arrested after police chase early Thursday, officer injured

A TPD officer was injured while putting out the stop sticks. The suspect was tased by police and was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is behind bars after leading police on a slow chase throughout Toledo early Thursday.

Toledo police say during the nearly hour-long chase, the man claimed he hand a gun, threatened his own life and tried to crash into other drivers. The chase began around 12 a.m. and came down Cherry Street twice as the driver was trying to elude police.

Stop sticks were deployed by officers at multiple different locations to flatten the suspect's tires. TPD ended the pursuit over an hour later by throwing out stop sticks on Dorr Street, near Inverness Club in west Toledo.

A TPD officer was injured while putting out the stop sticks. The suspect was tased by police and was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Lucas County sheriff's deputies suspected the man was involved in a burglary. No gun was found inside of the car.