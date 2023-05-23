TPD: Mailman robbed at gunpoint of keys to mailboxes, truck

The mailman was robbed at a west Toledo apartment complex just after noon on Monday, according to a Toledo police report.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man robbed a USPS mailman at gunpoint in west Toledo Monday, according to a Toledo police report.

The suspect approached the victim, pointed a gun at his head, demanded his keys and fled on foot with the key to mailboxes and the key to the USPS truck, according to the police report.

The mailman was not injured in the incident. The incident is under investigation.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

