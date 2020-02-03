TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for the suspect who they say robbed the Subway restaurant on E. Alexis on Sunday night.

Police say the man went into the store brandishing a firearm and demanded money from the register from the 16 and 17-year-old employees.

The suspect took an unknown amount of cash and fled the location. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s, 5'10" to 6' tall and a medium build.

TPD

He was wearing a maroon Under Armour hooded sweatshirt at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.