TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men accused of stealing from two different Dick's Sporting Goods stores.

Police say the two men are wanted for stealing golf club parts from two Dick's Sporting Good stores in the area.

Two men wanted for stealing golf club parts from two Dick's Sporting Goods stores in the area

TPD

Anyone who knows who they are should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.