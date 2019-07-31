TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for the person responsible for a double shooting late Tuesday night.

Shots ran out just before midnight on the 1100 block of Belmont Avenue in central Toledo.

Neighbors tell us say a group of people were in front of a home when multiple shots were fired at them; a vehicle could then be heard pulling away.

Two male cousins were shot. One was shot in the ankle and taken to the hospital. The other appeared to have more serious injuries and was also being transported to the hospital.

A bullet also went through a front window of the home.

No arrests have been made at this time.