TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating an early morning shooting in west Toledo on Wednesday.

Police were at the scene on Rollins and Overland around 2 a.m. investigating the scene.

Police say at least one person was shot and multiple shell casings were found on the road.

The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time.

Our crew at the scene also saw a Chevy Silverado truck with bullet holes in it and saw someone being taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made as of yet.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.