TPD investigating homicide of 27-year-old man in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Detectives are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man who died after getting shot in east Toledo, according to police.

Toledo police say officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Siegel Ct. around 4:15 a.m. Saturday morning on a report of a person shot.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found Brock Snyder suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Crews took Snyder to St. Vincent Medical Center, where he later died.

No arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

