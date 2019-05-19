TOLEDO, Ohio — A man died Sunday despite being taken to Toledo Hospital by a friend after he was shot in central Toledo, according to police.

Police said they were called to the hospital on a person shot. The victim, 20-year-old Daishawn Watson, suffered at least one gunshot wound.

The shooting happened on Nebraska Avenue and Ewing Street.

The shooter is still on the run. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.