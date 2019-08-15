TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating two shootings that happened in central Toledo on Wednesday.

The first shooting happened around 10 a.m. in the 900 block of Islington.

Police found 47-year-old Marvin Daniels suffering from a gunshot wound to a lower extremity.

Police say Daniels was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened around 9:22 p.m. in an alley in the 600 block of Central Ave.

Police say a resident reported that a male walked up to his front yard saying that he was shot, then was taken away by some people in a silver vehicle.

Police say they located the vehicle and 27-year-old victim Scotty Slay with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

Shell casings were also found at the scene of the shooting.

Police say Slay's injury appeared to be non-life threatening and say he was uncooperative with the investigation.

Both shootings are currently under investigation.