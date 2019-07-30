TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating two shootings that took place on Monday.

The first shooting happened in the 200 block of E. Bancroft around 1:05 p.m.

Police say they found 19-year-old Ivory Carter Jr. suffering from a single gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

Carter told police he was shot in an alley but was uncooperative with any other information.

Police say he was taken to the hospital with to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened in the 400 block of Cincinnati around 10:45 p.m.

Police found 37-year-old Katonne Bruce at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Police say several shell casings were found in front of the residence and that the residence was hit several times.

Bruce told police he was on his front porch when he heard four or five gunshots and realized he had been shot.

The suspect is believed to be a tall black male wearing dark clothes.

Police say Bruce was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.