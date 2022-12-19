Man shot in east Toledo Monday night; two-hour standoff begins after

A man was shot in the 1300 block of Greenwood Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. A standoff in the same area began before 9 p.m. Some police units left just after 11 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot in the 1300 block of Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday night. He was taken to the hospital suffering from "major trauma" but the extent of his injuries is currently unknown, according to the Toledo Fire Department.

Toledo police were engaged in a standoff, that began shortly after the shooting, with a person barricaded in a home in the 1300 block of Greenwood Avenue. Some police units left just after 11 p.m.

It is currently unknown if the shooting and the standoff are related.

Flashbangs were heard detonating at the scene just after 10:30 p.m.

A SWAT unit arrived at the scene of the standoff after the initial police response.

Police at the scene were on a speaker asking anyone in the home to come out.

