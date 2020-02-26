TOLEDO, Ohio — A threat made to both Central Catholic and St. John's Jesuit high schools on Wednesday was deemed not credible by Toledo police.

According to a letter sent to Central Catholic parents, the threat came in from an anonymous source and was immediately reported to TPD.

Officers investigated the correspondence and decided that it ultimately wasn't a credible threat. However, the letter stated that officers will be working to prosecute the offender to the fullest extent of the law.

"We are committed to the safety of our students, faculty, staff and campus," the note read. "We will continue to work with the local authorities and communicate with you if anything further develops."

This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.

