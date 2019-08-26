TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo Police cruiser was damaged while police attempted to break up a fight at a south Toledo night club on Sunday.

A TPD officer was working outside of the Royale Place Entertainment night club when a large fight of about 50 to 75 people broke out in the parking lot.

The officer on scene called crews for back-up and then attempted to break up the fight.

Police say a large group of people were assaulting a man who was down on the ground, and police saw one person who was stomping on the victim's head.

The officer took the attacker to the ground, then numerous other people jumped on the officer.

Back up then arrived in the form of a lieutenant, who attempted to get the crowd off the officer's back and shut down the bar.

Police say both the victim and suspect were able to flee the scene.

A police vehicle that was parked at the east end of the parking lot - the opposite end of the lot from the fight - was seen by officers getting sideswiped by a small black sedan.

Due to the large crowd, police officers were not able to exit the lot in time to stop the vehicle.

Police say the first officer on the scene suffered several scrapes to his arms but he did not seek medical treatment.

Police say the cruiser sustained minor damage and will remain in service.