x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

TPD: Central Toledo Rite Aid robbed at gunpoint Thursday

When officers arrived, an employee said 'an unknown suspect entered the location, brandished a firearm, and demanded money from th register,' according to reports.
Credit: WTOL 11

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Rite Aid in central Toledo Thursday afternoon.

TPD officers responded just before 4 p.m. to a robbery call at the store located on the 3000 block of Monroe Street. 

When they arrived, an employee told police 'an unknown suspect entered the location, brandished a firearm, and demanded money from th register,' according to a Toledo police report.

The suspect then fled the scene after taking an unknown amount of money.

No arrests were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

MORE CRIME NEWS FROM WTOL 11:

RELATED: TPD: Person robs Walgreens at gunpoint in west Toledo

RELATED: Person robbed at gunpoint at west Toledo grocery store, police say

RELATED: TPD: East Toledo carryout robbed Tuesday night, police looking for suspect

More Videos

In Other News

One person dead following north Toledo shooting Thursday; death ruled homicide

Before You Leave, Check This Out