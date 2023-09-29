TPD: Central Toledo Rite Aid robbed at gunpoint Thursday

When officers arrived, an employee said 'an unknown suspect entered the location, brandished a firearm, and demanded money from th register,' according to reports.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Rite Aid in central Toledo Thursday afternoon.

TPD officers responded just before 4 p.m. to a robbery call at the store located on the 3000 block of Monroe Street.

When they arrived, an employee told police 'an unknown suspect entered the location, brandished a firearm, and demanded money from th register,' according to a Toledo police report.

The suspect then fled the scene after taking an unknown amount of money.

No arrests were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.