TPD: Burglar leaves behind racial slurs in west Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man returned home recently to find his belongings had been stolen, but that's not all he noticed.

According to a police report, the victim reported a past burglary to Toledo police on Wednesday. In addition to his property being stolen, the man told officers the suspect carved "racial slurs and derogatory remarks" into the walls of his home.

The incident happened in the 500 block of Rochelle Road in west Toledo. The crime scene was processed and the victim was informed of the follow-up process.

There was no suspect information provided.

The incident is being investigated.