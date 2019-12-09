TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are looking for a female suspect accused of going to the Manhattan Beauty Supply store in north Toledo and stuffing products into her purse.

Police say the owner of the store, Samuel Bear, confronted the woman who then began trying to get away from him and started yelling. Bear told the woman he wanted the products back and she got a can of mace from her purse and sprayed it on him while running out of the shop, according to the police report.

Police records show that Stephen Hyungtae Do, a store employee, also got maced while helping Bear get the products back.

The suspect got into the passenger side of a car with an unknown plate in the parking lot and fled, according to police.

The woman was wearing a red baseball cap and dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 419 255 1111.

MORE FROM WTOL:

Mom, 11-year-old arrested after THC gummies make classmate sick

Man in custody after making threats, initiating police chase in Findlay

BGPD in search of driver who struck 2 pedestrians