TPD: 69-year-old shot in central Toledo Tuesday evening, 'expected to survive'

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for a suspect responsible for shooting and wounding a 69-year-old man in central Toledo Tuesday evening.

TPD responded to a call about a person shot just after 7:30 p.m. at a home on the 800 block of Vance Street near N. Miller Street. Once at the scene, officers found the victim in the backyard of the residence suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is "expected to survive," TPD says.

According to TPD reports, the victim was parked in front of the residence and was sitting in his car when a black SUV occupied by four individuals pulled up and fired bullet rounds.

The SUV immediately fled the scene, even shooting at another parked car and striking a house nearby on Vance Street.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.