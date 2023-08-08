TPD: 15-year-old shot in foot late Monday, no arrests made

TPD received a call just after 10 p.m. about a walk-in gunshot victim that arrived for treatment at a local hospital.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the foot Monday night.

TPD received a call just after 10 p.m. about a walk-in gunshot victim that arrived for treatment at a local hospital. The juvenile's injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

The 15-year-old's mother told police the shooting happened while the teen was sitting in a vehicle near Hill Avenue and Richards Road in Toledo, according to reports.

Following treatment, the victim was uncooperative with police. No crime scene was located.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.