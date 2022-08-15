TPD: 15-year-old flees police, crashes vehicle into house in west Toledo

The teenager was arrested Sunday after losing control of the vehicle on Philmar Drive.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 15-year-old who fled police was arrested Sunday in west Toledo.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Toledo police attempted to stop a vehicle involved in several calls the day before. The driver refused to stop at Harvest and Quast lanes and continued on, police claim.

The driver attempted to make a right turn onto Philmar Drive, but lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a house on the 3700 block of Philmar Drive.

The driver, identified by police as a 15-year-old, fled on foot before being arrested.

No injuries were reported.

