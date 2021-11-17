$20K in donated toys stolen from Hancock County Toys for Tots storage

Forty boxes of donated toys from last year were taken some time after Oct. 15. If you have any information, you're asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — Every holiday season, Toys for Tots hands out presents to about 7 million children, who may otherwise not get a gift.

However, the Hancock County branch may need some help this year, after someone stole about 2,000 donated toys.

"First I was angry, because how could anybody stoop so low to steal from underprivileged kids," Toys for Tots Coordinator for Hancock and Southern Wood Counties Larry DeVelvis said.

DeVelvis has worked with Toys for Tots for 19 years, and on Monday when he opened the storage unit that housed 40 boxes of donated toys from last year, the unit was empty.

He said he last checked the unit on Oct. 15, so the crime happened within the last month.

"They know where those toys are going because they're in those Toys for Tots boxes.; and whoever did this probably as low as you can get," DeVelvis said.

The estimated $20,000 theft has DeVelvis frustrated, but not defeated. Though there is no surveillance footage of the crime, he's confident law enforcement will find those responsible.

"Unfortunately, they didn't have any surveillance cameras, but we do have some leads and I'm pretty sure that they're going to catch the culprits, and I hope they do," he said.

He believes that the community will come together to make sure the roughly 1,700 local kids in need will have a proper holiday season.

"It's tough to make up 2,000 toys, but we're going to get it done, and we'll do what we have to do," DeVelvis said. "We try to give them each three to four toys. We need these kids to know that they're appreciated."

Members of the Hancock County Sheriff's Department said because of the large scale of this crime, it could be another day or two until they finalize the official, physical report.

However, they said that the investigation is ongoing and they are currently following up on some direct leads.

If you have any information on this crime, you're asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff's Office at 419-424-7097.