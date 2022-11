Toledo police officers were dispatched to Mac and Al's Garage on West Laskey Road on Thanksgiving about 5:30 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A tow truck driver is facing charges after police say he stole a catalytic converter last week.

Toledo police officers were dispatched to Mac and Al's Garage on West Laskey Road on Thanksgiving about 5:30 p.m. Officers located tow driver Bryan Jones at the shop and detained him for questioning.

Jones was later arrested and charged with grand theft, vandalism and possession of criminal tools.