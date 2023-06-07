TPD: Bloody machete found next to injured dog; man arrested, accused of torturing animal

Harley Gear, 20, was arrested around 1 a.m. Wednesday and charged with cruelty to animals.



According to court documents, Toledo police were called to a mobile home community on Nebraska Avenue for a wellness check. They found a dog with multiple head injuries next to a machete covered in blood.



Police reported that the evidence in the home and from the caller gave them probable cause to believe the dog was being tortured by Gear.



Gear’s bond was set at $2,500. He is scheduled to appear back in court Thursday morning. His charge is a misdemeanor of the second degree.