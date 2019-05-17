TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo’s commissioner of economic and business development is on unpaid leave following an alleged drunken driving accident.

Bill Burkett is accused of injuring a 15-year-old boy while driving intoxicated near Fallen Timbers on Tuesday evening.

The victim, Noah Tolson, was taken to the hospital.

Burkett has been employed with the city of Toledo on two separate occasions, most recently since February 2014.

A city of Toledo spokesperson released the following statement:

“Right now, we are all praying for Noah to make a full recovery. All our thoughts and prayers and with him and his family during this very difficult time.”

No word when Burkett will make his first court appearance on the OVI charge.