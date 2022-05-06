South Toledo woman fires gun at intruder

Police say the woman missed the man whom she found inside her kitchen door.

A south Toledo woman shot at a man she found inside her home's back door Thursday afternoon.

Toledo police say the woman, who lives in the 300 block of Havre Street, heard a noise at the back of her home around 3:15 p.m. and went to investigate.

When she got to her kitchen the woman told police she saw a man inside her home's back door.

The man fled and the woman fired one round from her gun towards him.

The man was not hit by the gunfire. The bullet struck the door panel of the woman's home instead, police said.

Toledo police detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

