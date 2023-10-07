Woman receives 17-22 years for stabbing friend to death

Sequoia Farrow was arrested and charged with murder earlier this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo woman was sentenced to as many as 22 years in prison Monday for stabbing her friend to death earlier this year.

Lucas County Judge Lindsay Navarre sentenced Sequoia Farrow to 17-22 years in prison. She was convicted of fatally stabbing 43-year-old Samuel Gaiter.

Farrow was originally charged with murder, but entered Alford pleas to charges of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault.

In February, Toledo police were called to 1931 Scottwood Ave. around 4:30 a.m. At the scene, they found Gaiter suffering from at least one stab wound.

Gaiter was transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The coroner found the cause of death to be multiple sharp-force injuries, with the most significant injury being a stab wound to the chest.