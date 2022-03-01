Toledo woman indicted in September crash death of 8-year-old

The child was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Christina Price when she crashed into gates at the Craig Bridge.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired Sept. 12, 2021.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo woman accused of crashing into draw bridge gates as they were going up last September, killing an 8-year-old passenger in her vehicle, has been indicted on aggravated vehicular homicide charges by a Lucas County grand jury.

Toledo police say that Christina Price was driving westbound just before 10 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2021, when she crashed through the gates at the Craig Bridge over the Maumee River. The gates are meant to stop traffic so the bridge can be raised.

Toledo Fire and Rescue pronounced Price's 8-year-old passenger, who was riding in the back seat, dead at the scene. Price also was injured and taken to the hospital after the crash.