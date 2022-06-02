Toledo woman dies of health complications 25 years after being shot, death ruled homicide

The coroner ruled LaVette Miller's death a homicide following complications from being shot in 1997.

TOLEDO, Ohio — LaVette Miller was shot in 1997 and lived.

In May 2022, Miller died from what the Lucas County coroner says were complications from that shooting.

Her death was ruled a homicide.

So can additional charges be pressed against her shooter?

The man who shot Miller served nine years for felonious assault, according to court documents.

Jerry Phillips, a criminal defense attorney, says it's possible homicide charges could be pursued unless there was a deal for no additional charges when the first charge was filed.

WTOL 11 asked the Lucas County Prosecutors office if more charges could be filed and officials there said they are waiting to hear more from Toledo police and the coroners office.

Speaking of the coroner, WTOL 11 also asked for their autopsy report from Miller but were told toxicology was just ordered and it could be months before anything gets released.

We'll continue to follow this story and let you know of any updates as soon as they become available.

MORE FROM WTOL 11:





Get more from WTOL 11!

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.