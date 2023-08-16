Toledo woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of infant

Naiya Parker, 24, is accused of leaving an approximately four-month-old child in a car in Williston, Ohio, for several hours Wednesday.

WILLISTON, Ohio — A Toledo woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first degree felony, and child endangerment, a second degree felony, in the death of an infant Wednesday.

Naiya Parker, 24, is accused of leaving an approximately four-month-old child in a car in Williston, Ohio, for several hours Wednesday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Wednesday.

Sheriff's deputies and the Allen-Clay Joint Fire District were dispatched to Main Street in Williston after a business on the street called 911 to report an unresponsive child. The child was found to be unresponsive by emergency crews and taken to the hospital, where it was later pronounced dead.

Parker is being held in an Ottawa County detention facility and is scheduled for a court appearance Thursday.

Further investigation is pending, according to the sheriff's office.

