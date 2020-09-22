Woman charged with menacing and disorderly conduct while allegedly damaging Braylen Noble memorial

Elaine Bowersox, 59, was arrested for menacing after a woman feared for her safety. Bowersox was allegedly using a bat to destroy a memorial site for Braylen Noble.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo woman was arrested and charged on Sunday due to an incident at the site of Braylen Noble's memorial at Hunters Ridge Apartments.

Elaine Bowersox, 59, was arrested on Sept. 20 and charged with disorderly conduct and menacing, knowingly causing another to believe they may be in danger of serious physical harm.

A victim reported to Toledo police that she feared for her safety while outside. The victim watched as Bowersox carried a bat and allegedly damaged and threw items around at the site of Braylen Noble's memorial.

Bowersox was taken to the Lucas County Corrections Center.

Earlier this month, 3-year-old Braylen Noble was found in the nearby pool at the apartment complex. His death was ruled a homicide following the initial autopsy, however, further details have not yet been released.