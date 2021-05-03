Toledo woman charged in fentanyl overdose death

NAPOLEON, Ohio — A Toledo woman was arrested recently and charged in the January overdose death of another Toledoan.
Ashley Kutzly, 23, was found dead Jan. 24 by the Multi Area Narcotics Task Force and Napoleon Police. Her death was ruled a fentanyl overdose.
On April 29, Tiffany Warman, 32, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter. She has a pretrial hearing set for May 12.
RELATED: Toledo man arrested and charged with selling fentanyl that caused two overdose deaths in Lucas County