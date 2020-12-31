Toledo woman accused of using knife to stab victim in the eye

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo woman faces felony charges after allegedly stabbing another woman in the eye early Thursday.
According to court records, Cescelie Vasquez, 20, used a knife to stab the victim's left eye, causing serious injuries. The victim was admitted to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center.
Vasquez faces a charge of felonious assault for the stabbing incident. Booking records also show she faces charges of operating a motor vehicle without a license, failing to stop after an accident and a traffic violation. She was booked into Lucas County jail.
According to police, a total of two people were stabbed early Thursday morning after a fight in a south Toledo parking lot.
The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Southcrest apartments off South Avenue.
Police say the fight broke out in the parking lot between a group of women, two of whom ended up with stab wounds.
Police say one woman was stabbed in the head, but the victims' injuries do not appear to be life threatening.