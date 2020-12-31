Toledo woman accused of using knife to stab victim in the eye

The victim was stabbed in the left eye and was seriously injured. Cescelie Vasquez, 20, faces a felony assault charge.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo woman faces felony charges after allegedly stabbing another woman in the eye early Thursday.

According to court records, Cescelie Vasquez, 20, used a knife to stab the victim's left eye, causing serious injuries. The victim was admitted to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center.

Vasquez faces a charge of felonious assault for the stabbing incident. Booking records also show she faces charges of operating a motor vehicle without a license, failing to stop after an accident and a traffic violation. She was booked into Lucas County jail.

According to police, a total of two people were stabbed early Thursday morning after a fight in a south Toledo parking lot.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Southcrest apartments off South Avenue.

Police say the fight broke out in the parking lot between a group of women, two of whom ended up with stab wounds.