'Now I'm afraid' | Suspicious men caught on doorbell camera cause alarm for one Toledo woman

A stranger knocked on Maureen Martin's door late at night and appeared to be armed. Her Ring camera recorded the incident, which Toledo police are now investigating.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Maureen Martin was sitting at home watching television when just after midnight, she heard a knock on the door.

Seeing a strange figure outside, Martin yelled, "Who is it?"

A male voice responded: "It's me."

Not expecting anyone, she realized her video doorbell was off, so she decided to turn it on.

Martin considered opening the door, thinking it may have been someone in need of help. But, she followed her instincts when something felt wrong.

"Something said 'no, don't open that door'. They would've identified themselves," Martin said.

As the man walked away, another figure darted out from behind an object on her porch to join him.

Even though they walked out of range of her doorbell camera, it wasn't the last she heard from them.

"They went to the backyard and they tried the doorknob there, and I was on the phone with 911 at that point," Martin said.

Now, Toledo police are asking for your help to identify the masked man caught on camera, knocking on Martin's door.

Police believe the man had a gun tucked into his waistband, visible when he adjusted his shirt on the recording captured by Martin's Ring doorbell.

Martin says she has no idea who the man may be.

"If you're not expecting a late night caller, by all means please call us and we'll respond and we'll investigate it for you," Toledo Police Sgt. Mike Kurjan said.

Police are describing the suspect at the door as a white male, about 5'8'', who was wearing an Adidas shirt at the time.

There isn't a description for the other person seen running from the porch. While no crime was committed, Martin says they still took something from her.

"They changed me. Now I'm afraid and I hate that feeling because I've always been very independent and didn't think about things like that," Martin said.

Martin says all her neighbors are keeping an eye out and many are planning to also buy video doorbells after the incident.