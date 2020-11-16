x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Crime

Toledo woman charged with assaulting police officer

The 30-year-old woman allegedly struck a female officer in the face, splitting her lip, while being taken into custody.
Credit: Lucas County jail
Camille Ramsey, 30, is charged with assault of a police officer after an altercation while she was being arrested on Sunday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 30-year-old Toledo woman has been charged with assaulting a police officer during an arrest on Sunday. 

According to Toledo police, Camille Ramsey was being arrested in the 2200 block of Ragan Woods when she began to resist arrest. Ramsey swung and struck the arresting officer on the right side of her face, splitting her lip and causing swelling, the police report says. 

The officer chose to not seek medical attention and didn't anticipate missing any work. 

Ramsey was subdued with a Taser and was medically examined and released from St. Vincent Hospital. She subsequently was booked on assault of an officer charges.

Ramey currently is released on bond. 

Related Articles