Toledo woman charged with assaulting police officer

The 30-year-old woman allegedly struck a female officer in the face, splitting her lip, while being taken into custody.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 30-year-old Toledo woman has been charged with assaulting a police officer during an arrest on Sunday.

According to Toledo police, Camille Ramsey was being arrested in the 2200 block of Ragan Woods when she began to resist arrest. Ramsey swung and struck the arresting officer on the right side of her face, splitting her lip and causing swelling, the police report says.

The officer chose to not seek medical attention and didn't anticipate missing any work.

Ramsey was subdued with a Taser and was medically examined and released from St. Vincent Hospital. She subsequently was booked on assault of an officer charges.