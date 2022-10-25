52-year-old woman hospitalized with severe head injury after central Toledo assault

In a report, Toledo police said the victim required stitches on a head injury.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a suspect assaulted a 52-year-old woman, resulting in a severe head injury.

The victim's family took her to the hospital on Tuesday shortly after 1 a.m., when she was assaulted at a central Toledo residence in the 1600 block of Nebraska Avenue. The injury required stitches, but the victim remains in stable condition, according to a Toledo police report.

As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the suspect's whereabouts are unknown.

If you have any information regarding this incident, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.

