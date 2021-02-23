Woman arrested, charged with assault for striking woman with car

Police say Tanisha Matthews was arrested and charged with felonious assault after she struck another woman with her car.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police arrested and charged a woman with felonious assault after she struck another woman with her car.

Police arrived at the 290 block of W. Park Monday night after officers detected six gunshots in the area. Once they arrived at the scene, officers found the home had been struck by one gunshot. Authorities also discovered multiple shell casings in front of the home.

A neighbor told police they saw a car leaving the premises after the shooting.

The homeowner, Tanisha Osley, 31, told police that earlier that night, she had been involved in a fight with Tanisha Matthews, 27, at the 1200 block of Noble.

Osley told investigators that Matthews struck her with her car during that fight, causing the bumper to detach and tear Osley's pants.

Once Osley arrived home, she found her residence had been shot.

Additionally, police say another shooting that happened on the 1200 block of block on the same night is related to this incident. Police were dispatched to the scene on a person-shot call.

Once they arrived at the scene, first responders found Melissa Dusseau, 33, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was hospitalized at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incidents are still under investigation. Matthews is still due in court.

MORE ON WTOL: