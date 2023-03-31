Two people wounded in Wednesday night shootings in Toledo

In separate shootings, a 17-year-old and 30-year-old were shot in Toledo Wednesday night.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men were shot in Toledo in separate incidents Wednesday night.

At about 9:30 p.m. Toledo police said a 17-year-old working at McDonalds along Cherry Street in east Toledo was taking food out to a customer in the parking lot when he was shot.

Police said the teen knew the person who shot him. The victim was taken to Mercy - St.Vincent Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

In a separate incident police said just before 9 p.m. officers were dispatched to a home in the 5300 block of Springdale Avenue in west Toledo for a report of a person shot.

Officers found a 30-year-old man inside a home there with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Toledo Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

