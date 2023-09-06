x
TPD: West Toledo Walgreens robbed at gunpoint Sunday

Police said the suspect entered the store with a weapon.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for a suspect accused in the armed robbery of a west Toledo business Sunday afternoon.

According to a Toledo police report, crews were dispatched to the Walgreens drug store in the 5800 block of Secor Road at approximately 4:22 p.m. Police spoke with a store employee, who stated an unknown suspect entered the store with a gun and demanded money. 

The cashier gave the suspect the money from the register. The suspect then fled the location. 

If you have any information regarding this incident or the suspect, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. 

