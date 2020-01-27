TOLEDO, Ohio — A child is recovering after overdosing on an unknown quantity of methadone inside a Toledo home on Sunday.

According to Toledo police, the 2-year-old boy was taken to Toledo Hospital's emergency room by his father just before 10 p.m. The child was unresponsive, according to the police report.

The child's father said the boy accidentally ingested methadone while at a home in the 1900 block of Chase Street.

Hospital staff gave the boy three doses of Narcan to reverse the opioid overdose. The child was said to be stable as of early Monday morning.

No charges have been filed in the case. Toledo police detectives and Lucas County Children Services are working on an investigation.

