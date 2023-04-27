Suspect in killing of Toledo teens Wilder, Pittman pleads not guilty

Gabriel Garcia, 23, is the 11th suspect arrested and charged in the case. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect in the December 2022 murder of Toledo teens Ke'Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman pleaded not guilty to murder and kidnapping charges on Thursday.

Gabriel Garcia, 23, is the 11th suspect arrested and charged in the case. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping and had his bond set at $2.5 million.

Garcia, along with six others charged -- Cruz Garcia, Corbin Gingrich, Carrissa Eames, Don Eames, Brent Kohlhoffer and Charles Walker -- are scheduled to next appear in court on May 16.

According to court documents, Garcia allegedly participated with others in the "luring, assault and tying up" of the victims before transporting them to the north Toledo home where Wilder and Pittman were eventually found deceased.

The 10 other people indicted in the case are as follows:

Cruz Garcia: two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping, one count of obstructing justice, one count of having weapons while under disability and one count of trafficking in marijuana

Corbin Gingrich: two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping

Carrissa Eames: two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of obstructing justice

Don Eames: two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping

Brent Kohlhoffer: two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping

Charles Walker: two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping

Crystal LaForge-Yingling: one count of obstructing justice

Diamond Rivera: one count of obstructing justice

Charged and in custody, but not yet indicted, are two juveniles according to Toledo police:

Unnamed 17-year-old: two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping

Unnamed 14-year-old: two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping and a pending charge of one count of obstructing justice