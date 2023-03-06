South Toledo stabbings early Saturday wound 2 in separate incidents

One victim was stabbed in the parking lot after an altercation inside the Recovery Room bar along Airport Highway.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a man reported he was stabbed early Saturday morning following an altercation in a south Toledo bar.

Police were alerted after Kalief Ringger, 30, of Toledo, went to University of Toledo Medical Center with stab wounds early Saturday.

Ringger told officers that he was stabbed in the parking lot after an alteration inside the Recovery Room, 2620 Airport Highway, at about 3:30 a.m..

The victim told police that after the altercation began, bouncers asked the group to leave the bar. He said he was then stabbed multiple times in the parking lot by an unknown assailant, police said.

Police said the victim suffered wounds to his arm, leg, back and side, but that the injuries did not appear life threatening.

Police also are investigating a separate stabbing incident that happened around 12 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Daniels and Western avenues. Deandre Lee, 30, of Toledo, told officers that he was stabbed in the back there by an unknown female.

Lee went to Mercy - St. Vincent Medical Center after the stabbing, police said. His injury was not life threatening, police said.

Detectives are investigating the case.

