Toledo police say more than half of their SkyCop cameras aren't working properly

SkyCop cameras began going up in what police deemed "trouble spots" in August 2012. Officers monitor these areas using their real-time crime lab.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The presence of SkyCop cameras and their flashing blue light is supposed to assure the community they're helping to deter crime, but according to the Toledo Police Department, more than half of those cameras aren't working properly.

Lt. Kellie Lenhardt, a spokesperson with the department said the entire SkyCop camera system needs a rebuild.

At the time, police said the cameras reduced crime and changed public perception. But today, police confirm the system is around nine to 10 years old. Its infrastructure is beyond the end of its life and having a large number of equipment failures.

Out of the 91 SkyCop locations, they're unable to retrieve recordings from more than half.

"We can only access around 25 locations live from the CIS office at this point since we recently had some antennas go down. For 15 or so, we have to go to the site to download recordings," Lenhardt said.

The CIS office typically monitors the live cameras during the day and night shifts Monday through Friday.

The original system cost more than $1 million and TPD leaders don't know how much the new system would cost because Criminal Intelligence is still in the process of bidding it out.