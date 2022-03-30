Toledo police investigating 4 Tuesday shootings

So far, it isn't clear if any suspects in these incidents have been taken into custody.

Toledo police are investigating four Tuesday shootings.

At this time, none of the incidents are believed to be related.

First incident: 11 a.m.

The first shooting occurred at 11 a.m. at the Quality Inn on Alexis Road.

According to a police report, someone called 911 saying they heard a gunshot from inside one of the hotel rooms. Officers reportedly found a woman inside, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

She was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

At this time, her identity is unknown.

Dajuan Smith, of Toledo, is wanted on a charge of felonious assault in the case.

Second incident: 4:50 p.m.

Several hours later, another shooting occurred. This time, in the area of Chestnut and Huron streets.

At around 5 p.m., crews were dispatched to the area after receiving reports a person had been shot. Upon arrival, they found Leslie Carmichael, 49, with an injury to his finger.

Carmichael told police that he was walking back from the Beer Dock when he heard bullets whiz by him. He was unsure if he had been hit by a round, a ricochet or hurt himself falling.

He was unable to provide a description of the suspect and no scene was located.

Third incident: 11:50 p.m.

At 11:50 p.m., officers then responded to a third incident in the 1100 block of Greenwood Avenue.

Crews were called to a home in the area on a report of shots fired.

When they arrived on scene, they saw the house had been struck by gunfire.

Fourth incident: 11:55 p.m.

Police responded to a fourth shooting at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a police report, crews went to St. Charles for reports of a walk in gunshot victim.

Chad Oswald, 28, reportedly hit by at least one round at a home on the 1200 block of Halstead Street. The report listed him in serious condition.

No other information was immediately made available.

