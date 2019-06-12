TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating after shots were fired just before 1 p.m. at Nebraska and Byrne.

Officers on the scene tell us someone was shooting at a woman, who was able to get away without being hurt.

This all happened right across the street from My First Days Day Care.

The investigation led officers to a residence in the 600 block of North Byrne Road, where Sheron Bunnell Sr., 42, was taken into custody for discharge of a firearm within city limits. There were no shooting victims reported at either the Nebraska and Byrne scene or the 600 block of North Byrne Road scene.

Toledo police investigate a report of shots fired at North Byrne Road and Nebraska Avenue.

WTOL

