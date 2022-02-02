x
Woman shot at in parking lot Tuesday night

The victim told police another woman pulled a gun and shot at her at an East Toledo convenience store.

Toledo Police are investigating after a woman said someone shot at her at a convenience store Tuesday night.

The Toledo woman told police she was at the Stop & Go in the 400 block of East Broadway shortly before 11:30 p.m. when another woman, whom she did not know, pulled a gun and shot at her.

The shot missed and the woman was not injured, police said. 

Police found a shell casing on the ground and discovered a bullet hole in a nearby vehicle. 

