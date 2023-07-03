North Toledo shooting sends one person to hospital Monday

Police responded to the shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person is in the hospital after a north Toledo shooting Monday afternoon.

Crews responded to the 900 block of N. Erie Street shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday. Toledo police officers on scene told WTOL 11 one person was shot and was transported to the hospital. The victim's condition and other personal details are currently unknown.

Police did not say if a suspect was in custody.

If you have any information regarding this incident or suspect(s) in this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.

