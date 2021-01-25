Man shot inside north Toledo after-hours club, no suspects in custody

The victim's injuries were described as minor and he is expected to survive.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a man was shot at an after-hours club early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on the 3300 block of Elm St.

Officers were called to the scene after receiving a report that someone was shot inside. However, when they arrived, no victim was found.

Soon after, police were notified that a 20-year-old man had shown up at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers spoke with the victim, who confirmed he had been shot inside the after-hours club. His injuries were described as minor, and he is expected to survive.

No suspect information was provided.