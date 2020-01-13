TOLEDO, Ohio — Tiffany Dent, the acting assistant principal of pupil placement at Rogers High School, was arrested early Saturday morning by University of Toledo police and charged with driving under the influence.

There is currently no word if Dent will be facing disciplinary actions from Toledo Public Schools.

A statement from TPS said: “Toledo Public Schools holds its employees to the highest level of professional standards as many are considered role models in our community.”

Dent is due to be in Toledo Municipal Court on Thursday.

