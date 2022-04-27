TPD: Toledo postal worker robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight

What started out as a normal work day for a Toledo postal worker, turned into a scary situation.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a postal worker was held at gunpoint Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Wrenwood Road in west Toledo.

The victim told police a 17-year-old boy came up to him on his usual route, asking how he could work for the postal service.

Officers said after a brief conversation, the suspect took out a gun and demanded the worker's mailbox key.

"(The) postal service worker gave the key and the suspect fled on foot. Crews responded initially, made sure the victim was OK, and then took the area," Sgt. Adam Fish said.

He said that any robbery, especially one in broad daylight and with gun involved, is concerning.

"The concern is when we get anybody that's brash enough to rob anybody, whether it's a postal worker or anybody, that we have as much information as possible to catch the suspect that's doing it," Fish said. "Again, broad daylight, middle of the day, especially a postal worker, too. But, any person is a concern getting robbed at gunpoint in the middle of the day or anytime of the day."

He said when police arrived to the scene, they didn't find any suspects in the area.

WTOL 11 has reached out to the postal service to learn more about what happened, but as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, calls have not been returned.

If you have any information about this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You may be eligible for a reward.